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Railway ministry gives in-principle nod to new station between Thane and Mulund

Sat, 09 May 2026
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08:39
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The railway ministry has granted in-principle approval for the construction of a new suburban railway station between Mulund and Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

On Friday, Fadnavis shared a letter from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media.

There was a long-pending demand of local political leaders that a suburban railway station be developed on the land of the government mental hospital for the convenience of passengers.

In the letter addressed to Fadnavis, Vaishnaw said in-principle approval has been accorded for the proposed station.

It would give a new boost to connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the CM said in a post on X, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for the approval. -- PTI

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