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Rahul Gandhi to attend Vijay's swearing-in on Sunday

Sat, 09 May 2026
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The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is likely to attend the swearing-in of new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Sunday.

Sources said Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony, in which some other opposition leaders are also expected to be present.

Tamil Nadu Governor R V Arlekar on Saturday appointed popular actor and TVK chief Vijay as the chief minister. He will take the oath at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai at 10 am on Sunday.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore earlier congratulated Vijay on being appointed the chief minister, and said the state is looking forward to change and hope.

"People expect an inclusive Tamil Nadu founded on social justice, equality, development and humane governance. We believe that under your leadership, a people-centric, transparent, well-governed administration will be established," Tagore said.

Vijay was appointed the chief minister after he presented letters of support from the VCK and the IUML, which have two MLAs each.

According to a Lok Bhavan release, Arlekar has asked Vijay to seek the vote of confidence on or before May 13.

Taking into account the support from the VCK and IUML, the TVK's seat tally has now touched 120 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. -- PTI

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