Poster war erupts as Congress high command to take call on Keralam CM

10:22

Posters supporting Congress leader and MLA-elect Ramesh Chennithala as the chief ministerial candidate in Kerala on Saturday./ANI on X

Posters supporting Congress leader and Haripad MLA-elect Ramesh Chennithala as the chief ministerial candidate of the United Democratic Front appeared in Idukki on Saturday.



On Tuesday, posters of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal were also put up along Trivandrum Road after the UDF's sweeping electoral victory, further fuelling speculation over the chief ministerial race.



On Friday night, Keralam Congress leader VD Satheesan arrived at the Delhi airport, with party leaders indicating that the high command is likely to announce a key decision on the chief ministerial face after the United Democratic Front (UDF) won the state assembly elections.



Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also arrived in Delhi, as the Keralam leaders are set to meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) members.



VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the House run by the outgoing-LDF government, is one of the frontrunners for the post of Keralam CM following UDF winning 102 seats in the elections.



Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph also indicated that the party high command would make an announcement after completing internal democratic processes.



"An announcement will be made by the high command. There are democratic processes within the party that will be undertaken," he said. -- ANI