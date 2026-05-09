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Plea in SC against TN guv's refusal to invite Vijay to form govt

Sat, 09 May 2026
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An ex-IPS officer moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, challenging Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's refusal to invite TVK chief C Joseph Vijay to form the government despite his party winning the highest number of seats.

The plea was filed by IPS M Ramasubramani (retd), who served as an Additional Director General of Police and the Inspector General of Police.

His plea argued that the governor's decision amounts to an unconstitutional determination of a majority outside the assembly.

It contended that the governor could not deny TVK an opportunity to prove its majority through a floor test.

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly in the April 23 polls and emerged as the single largest party.

Though the Congress with five MLAs has extended support to TVK, the single-largest party is still short of as many seats to touch the majority mark of 118.

Vijay, the TVK founder, has met Governor Arlekar twice, requesting to be invited to form the government. 

However, no invitation has been extended to him so far to form the government.

On Friday, a member of TVK moved the top court seeking directions to the Tamil Nadu governor to invite TVK to form the government in the state.

The plea by Ezhilarasi K contended that the governor's failure to invite Vijay violated Articles 12 and 32 of the Constitution. -- PTI

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