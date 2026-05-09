Nora Fatehi to perform at opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup

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It featured the names of the performers, which included Fatehi. She will perform alongside Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.



It will take place at BMO Field in Toronto.



Fatehi also shared a poster on her Instagram as she announced the news and said she is honoured. "It' s OFFICIAL! I am honoured to announce once AGAIN that I will be part of the first largest FIFA World Cup in history! WE DEFINITELY LOCKED IN LETS GO @fifaworldcup," she wrote.



The actor has previously performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. PTI

Actor Nora Fatehi is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will take place in Canada on June 12.The announcement was made by the official Instagram handle of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday.