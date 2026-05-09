HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nora Fatehi to perform at opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup

Sat, 09 May 2026
Share:
16:16
image
Actor Nora Fatehi is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will take place in Canada on June 12.

The announcement was made by the official Instagram handle of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. 

It featured the names of the performers, which included Fatehi. She will perform alongside Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.

It will take place at BMO Field in Toronto.

Fatehi also shared a poster on her Instagram as she announced the news and said she is honoured. "It' s OFFICIAL! I am honoured to announce once AGAIN that I will be part of the first largest FIFA World Cup in history! WE DEFINITELY LOCKED IN LETS GO @fifaworldcup," she wrote.

The actor has previously performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Plea in SC against TN guv for not inviting Vijay to form govt
LIVE! Plea in SC against TN guv for not inviting Vijay to form govt

VCK keeps TVK guessing as wait for govt formation continues
VCK keeps TVK guessing as wait for govt formation continues

The VCK party, led by Thol Thirumavalavan, will announce its official position on supporting Vijay's TVK in forming the government. The decision follows discussions regarding power-sharing and key positions within the new government.

'Ready to Take the Risk': Inside Congress's Vijay Bet
'Ready to Take the Risk': Inside Congress's Vijay Bet

Whether Vijay has the political spine to stitch together a stable government from this patchwork of conditions, demands, and midnight drama is the question Tamil Nadu is living through right now.

Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's Minister To Bengal CM
Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's Minister To Bengal CM

In West Bengal's political circles, it was widely believed that after Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikhari was perhaps the only leader with a truly significant mass base of his own.

Indian sailor dies in dhow fire near Hormuz, 17 others rescued
Indian sailor dies in dhow fire near Hormuz, 17 others rescued

An Indian sailor died and several others were injured after their dhow caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz. Seventeen other Indian crew members were rescued.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO