Modi to visit Gujarat on Sunday, Monday; to attend Somnath Amrit Mahotsav

08:54

Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on May 10 and 11, during which he will attend the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav and inaugurate Sardar Dham in Vadodara, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said.



Sanghavi told ANI, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Jamnagar on the night of the 10th. The people of Jamnagar are gathering to welcome the respected Prime Minister, who has led the BJP to a resounding victory in various states across the country."



He further expressed the excitement people have about their scheduled visit.



"Everyone is filled with enthusiasm and excitement. He will arrive in Somnath on the morning of the 11th for the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav. A road show has been planned for the PM in Somnath, followed by darshan and puja of Lord Shiva. The Prime Minister will be present at the inauguration of the Sardar Dham in Vadodara that evening. Following the inauguration ceremony, the people of Vadodara are preparing to welcome the Prime Minister. They have also organised a mega road show. All of Gujarat is eager to welcome the Prime Minister," said deputy CM.



Modi on Friday shared an op-ed ahead of his proposed visit to the Somnath Temple on May 11, reflecting on the temple's civilisational significance and paying tribute to those who protected and restored it over centuries. -- ANI