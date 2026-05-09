HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to visit Gujarat on Sunday, Monday; to attend Somnath Amrit Mahotsav

Sat, 09 May 2026
Share:
08:54
image
Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on May 10 and 11, during which he will attend the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav and inaugurate Sardar Dham in Vadodara, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said.

Sanghavi told ANI, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Jamnagar on the night of the 10th. The people of Jamnagar are gathering to welcome the respected Prime Minister, who has led the BJP to a resounding victory in various states across the country."

He further expressed the excitement people have about their scheduled visit.

"Everyone is filled with enthusiasm and excitement. He will arrive in Somnath on the morning of the 11th for the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav. A road show has been planned for the PM in Somnath, followed by darshan and puja of Lord Shiva. The Prime Minister will be present at the inauguration of the Sardar Dham in Vadodara that evening. Following the inauguration ceremony, the people of Vadodara are preparing to welcome the Prime Minister. They have also organised a mega road show. All of Gujarat is eager to welcome the Prime Minister," said deputy CM.

Modi on Friday shared an op-ed ahead of his proposed visit to the Somnath Temple on May 11, reflecting on the temple's civilisational significance and paying tribute to those who protected and restored it over centuries. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani named next CDS
LIVE! Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani named next CDS

Trump announces 3-day Ukraine-Russia ceasefire from today
Trump announces 3-day Ukraine-Russia ceasefire from today

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, noting that the temporary truce coincides with Russia's Victory Day celebrations commemorating the then-Soviet Union's role in...

Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal's first BJP CM; oath on Saturday
Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal's first BJP CM; oath on Saturday

Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the state's first BJP chief minister.

China confirms support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
China confirms support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

China has confirmed providing on-site technical support to Pakistan during last year's conflict with India, according to official media reports.

Congress to join TVK govt; may get two ministers, 1 RS seat
Congress to join TVK govt; may get two ministers, 1 RS seat

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai announced that the Congress will be part of the new government in Tamil Nadu led by Vijay's TVK, with discussions underway for ministerial posts and a Rajya Sabha seat.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO