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'Mera kam entertainment karna': Diljit Dosanjh dismisses talk of political entry

Sat, 09 May 2026
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday shot down rumours of a possible political career, saying he is "very happy" entertaining people.

Dosanjh shared an article on X that speculated whether the global Punjabi star could be the political icon Punjab is looking for.

Making his position clear, Dosanjh wrote, "Kadey v Nhi... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much (Never... My job is to entertain. I'm very happy in my field. Thank you so much)," he wrote.

The report had highlighted how a civil society group, Jaago Punjab Manch, had publicly appealed to Dosanjh to enter the political arena, describing him as the kind of leader a "cash-strapped, drug-affected" Punjab needs.

The group, led by retired bureaucrats and Army personnel among others, argued that Dosanjh's appeal lay precisely in the fact that he had never sought power.

In 2020, Dosanjh had made headlines after he came out in support of the farmers' protest against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by the central government.

Recently, Dosanjh drew attention after he objected to Khalistani flags being waved at his concert in Canada.

In a video that went viral on social media, the singer was seen confronting the protesters in the crowd.

"If you still have an issue that I sat across from someone on television...jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo (then keep waving however many flags you want to)," he said, asking them to stop the nuisance and take it elsewhere.

Dosanjh was last seen in the Bollywood blockbuster "Border 2" and is now gearing up for the release of the romantic drama "Main Vaapas Aaunga", directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, which also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh and Naseeruddin Shah, is set to hit theatres on June 12. -- PTI

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