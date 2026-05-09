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Man arrested for attempting religious conversion of woman in UP

Sat, 09 May 2026
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A man has been arrested for attempting the religious conversion of a woman after allegedly kidnapping her for marriage in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (City) Amrit Jain on Saturday said that acting on the complaint of a man, the police registered a case under sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc) and 137 (kidnapping) of the BNS and under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act against Sameer Khan and arrested him.

The woman was also rescued, the police said, and added that the matter was being investigated.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the brother of the 25-year-old woman had alleged that she was taken away by Khan on May 7 from the house for marriage and an attempt was made to convert her religion in the Nai Mandi police station area. -- PTI

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