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Mamata refuses to resign as CM but updates bio on X, FB

Sat, 09 May 2026
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Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday updated her profile on social media platforms X and Facebook, and described herself as "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha)".

The bio changed on a day BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the chief minister after the saffron party trounced the Trinamool Congress in the elections for the 18th West Bengal assembly.

Banerjee, who led the Trinamool Congress to power for the first time in 2011, ending the 34-year Left Front rule in the state, had been the leader of the House in the three previous assemblies.

Despite the TMC's electoral defeat, Banerjee did not resign as Chief Minister after the poll results were announced, alleging irregularities in the election process and claiming that discrepancies and manipulation in nearly 100 seats contributed to her party's loss.

Senior TMC leaders have also alleged misuse of central agencies and irregularities during counting and polling, charges rejected by the Election Commission and the BJP.

The BJP bagged 207 seats in the 294-member assembly. -- PTI

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