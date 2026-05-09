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Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani named next CDS

Sat, 09 May 2026
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08:18
Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd)/ANI Photo
Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd)/ANI Photo
The Government has appointed Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who shall also function as the secretary to the government of India, department of military affairs, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders, according to a statement issued by the ministry of defence.

As per the official statement, the present chief of defence staff, General Anil Chauhan, will complete his tenure on May 30.

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has been serving as military adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 1, 2025. 

Before that, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, and as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024.

The officer is a graduate of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985.

He is also an alumnus of the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College, New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University. -- ANI

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