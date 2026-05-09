Infant mauled to death by stray dog in Karnataka's Bidar

13:07

A four-month-old infant was allegedly mauled to death by a stray dog in this district on Saturday morning, police said.



The incident occurred in Dabalgundi village in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district, they said.



According to the police, the infant had been put to sleep inside the house by the parents, who had gone outside, leaving the door unlocked.



During this time, a stray dog allegedly entered the house and attacked the infant, who was sleeping in a cradle, a senior police officer said.



The dog severely injured the baby by biting it on different parts of the body. Hearing the baby's cries, the parents rushed back into the house in panic, only to find the infant lying in a pool of blood, he said.



The infant was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the baby dead, he added.



A case in the matter is yet to be registered, police said, adding that they are awaiting the medical examination report. Further investigation is underway. PTI