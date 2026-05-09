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Indian onboard MV Hondius says 'fit and fine' amid hantavirus scare

Sat, 09 May 2026
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01:25
Khabir Moraes/Image courtesy Facebook
Khabir Moraes/Image courtesy Facebook
One of the two Indians aboard the cruise vessel MV Hondius, where multiple suspected hantavirus cases have been reported, has said he is safe and in good health while remaining under observation as part of international health protocols.

Khabir Moraes, reportedly a chef on the vessel currently sailing in the South Atlantic Ocean, said in a Facebook post that he was "fit, fine, and doing well".

"To all my family, friends, and followers--thank you so much for the outpouring of love and concern over the last few days. I wanted to reach out personally to let you know that I am fit, fine, and doing well," Moraes said in the Facebook. 

He added that the situation onboard was being handled carefully and that no new infection cases had been detected. Moraes also said three additional doctors had joined the medical team on the ship.

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