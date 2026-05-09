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Ensure justice to R G Kar rape-murder victim: Suvendu's mother

Sat, 09 May 2026
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Newly sworn-in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's mother Gayatri Adhikari on Saturday said the people of West Bengal are more happy than she is over her son being at the helm of the first BJP government in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari and five other BJP MLAs took the oath at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's central leadership and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Expressing pride over her son becoming the chief minister, Gayatri Adhikari said she wants her son to ensure the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder victim gets true justice.

Reflecting on her son's struggle, she said Suvendu Adhikari, who was the leader of the opposition in the previous Assembly, had faced life-threatening attacks three to four times.

"I am very happy, but the people of Bengal are happier," Gayatri Adhikari said.

Stating that Adhikari worked tirelessly, his mother said, "He has imbibed the fighting spirit from his father to become what he is today; his father was also like this."

Suvendu Adhikari's father, Sisir Adhikari, was a three-time TMC MP from the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency. The family shifted allegiance to the BJP in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls. 

Gayatri Adhikari said her son fought tirelessly against the TMC for the past five years. "I will ask him to now work for giving justice to the R G Kar rape-murder victim and all others who faced atrocities," she said.

The newly sworn-in chief minister's mother said she will want her son to also look into the issues of jobs, women's security and protecting the interests of the poorer sections of the society. -- PTI 

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