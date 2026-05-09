Dinakaran asks TN guv to invite AIADMK

12:41

AMMK chief T T V Dinakaran urged Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami to form the government and also alleged horse-trading, leading to a denial by TVK in an overnight drama in Chennai.



The AMMK general secretary said he has submitted a letter to the Governor asking him to invite AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami to form the government and offered his party's lone MLA-designate S Kamaraj's support to the AIADMK with whom his party contested the April 23 Assembly election under the NDA.



Speaking to reporters outside the Lok Bhavan on Friday night, Dinakaran alleged that he could not reach his party MLA-elect as he appeared to have "gone missing."



"I suspect that the TVK, in a desperate bid to form the government, as it lacked the majority might have indulged in horse-trading," Dinakaran alleged.



He even claimed that he complained to the governor about the issue.



The TVK, however, denied indulging in any "horse-trading" in order to meet the requisite numbers in the Assembly and said the party leader Vijay would not stoop down to such a low.



The party even released a video of Kamaraj signing the letter, which Kamaraj later denied.



Kamaraj, who later made a sudden appearance last night, told reporters that he had stayed at a resort in Puducherry along with the AIADMK's newly elected members.



He alleged that his "letter of support" to the TVK was allegedly forged.



"I was shocked after seeing television reports suggesting that my party MLA has extended support to TVK," Dinakaran earlier said and stressed that Palaniswami remained the ideal choice of chief minister.



On Saturday, the AMMK lodged a formal complaint with the Guindy police against the TVK, alleging the use of a "forged" support letter to stake claim for government formation.



According to Guindy police, a petition has been received from AMMK General Secretary T T V Dinakaran.



Reacting to the development, DMK MP P Wilson said on 'X': "I now understand what they meant when they said they are bringing change to TN politics - Tamil Nadu hasn't seen horse trading attempts like this in many years."



"All this even before taking charge," he remarked. -- PTI