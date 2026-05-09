Census 2027: Sindhudurg village becomes first in Maha to complete self-enumeration

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In a major boost to Maharashtra's census drive, Muth village in Sindhudurg district has become the first in the state to complete self-enumeration, achieving the feat through a coordinated effort between revenue officials and residents.



The village in Vengurla taluka, which comprises 36 houses and a population of 144, achieved the milestone recently under the guidance of Collector Tripti Dhodmise, officials said on Saturday.



Chief principal census officer Nirupama J Dange, in a statement, appealed to other villages in the state to take inspiration from Muth village and complete the self-enumeration process within the stipulated time.



"All families in Muth village of Sindhudurg district have completed the self-enumeration process. This achievement was accomplished under the guidance of District Collector Tripti Dhodmise and through the active participation of the local administration and citizens," she said.



All 43 families in the village enthusiastically participated in the self-enumeration process and submitted accurate information, the official said.



Tehsildar Omkar Otari's meticulous planning played a significant role, and the efforts of the naib tehsildar, circle officer, and all talathis (village revenue officers) ensured that the campaign was completed in a timely and effective manner, the statement said.



The achievement of Muth village has proved to be inspirational for the district and exemplary for the state as well. It has once again demonstrated that goals can be successfully achieved through effective coordination between the administration and citizens, Dange said. -- PTI