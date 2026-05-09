BJP's response to unemployed youth is lathis: Rahul Gandhi

16:04

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that unemployment is the biggest disease in India and the BJP's response to unemployed youth is lathis.



He claimed that the impact of unemployment is falling on the youth of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who are beaten up brutally when they take to the streets to seek their right to employment.



"Yesterday in Patna, teacher aspirants who were peacefully protesting for their right to employment were brutally beaten by the Bihar Police again. BJP's response to unemployed youth: Lathis," he said in a post in Hindi on X.



The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha shared videos of the protesting youth being beaten up by the police in Patna when they were seeking jobs.



"Unemployment is the biggest disease in India today, and its most devastating impact is falling on the youth of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Millions of youth, armed with degrees and skills in hand, are wandering from door to door.



"But the BJP government neither cares for them nor for you. When the youth take to the streets to demand their rights, they are not given jobs in their hands; instead, lathis are rained down on their backs," Gandhi said.



"India's youth are fed up with the BJP's lies, they will no longer stay silent. And the Congress stands with them at every turn," the Congress leader said in his post.



A large number of teaching job aspirants held a demonstration in Patna on Friday, protesting the delay in notifying the date for the BPSC TRE 4.0 exam.



The protesting candidates started their march from Patna College and were heading towards Dak Bungalow Chowraha, when they were stopped by the police near Gandhi Maidan.



Several protesters alleged that the police baton-charged them indiscriminately.



The Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 4 to fill more than 46,000 posts was expected to be notified in April 2026, the protesters said. PTI SKC MPL



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