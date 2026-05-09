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Amit Shah calls it 'great day' as BJP assumes office in West Bengal

Sat, 09 May 2026
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Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday said, "Today is a great day as the saffron flag has risen" in West Bengal, the land where Sri Aurobindo, Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Syama Prasad Mookerjee were born.

He was referring to the BJP government assuming office in West Bengal following the Assembly poll in the state.

Shah was addressing 'Yediyurappa Abhimanotsava' in Chitradurga, a felicitation for BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on his completing 50 years in politics. Shah said that Yediyurappa was instrumental in bringing together pontiffs of various sects in Karnataka.

"Today is a great day for all those in this country who regard Mother India as sacred and live their lives in devotion to her. Because on the very land where Sri Aurobindo, Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and the pioneer of our ideology, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, were born, the saffron flag has risen there today," the Home Minister said. -- PTI

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