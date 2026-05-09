All eyes on VCK as wait for TN govt formation continues

14:22

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

The Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK will announce its official stand on supporting Vijay's TVK in forming the government in the state, later in the day, the party said on Saturday.



Thirumavalavan would make the announcement at 4 pm, VCK spokesperson K K Pavalan said adding that the party's high-level committee on Friday authorised him to make the announcement.



Though the Left parties have already made their stance clear, Thirumavalavan has been postponing the announcement since Friday evening.



According to a source, the VCK is eyeing plum posts, including Deputy CM, if the party joins the TVK-led new government.



In the event of TVK founder Vijay vacating his Tiruchirapalli East constituency, Thirumalavalan should be fielded from the seat, the party prefers.



The source also said that the party discussed a share in power, including two or three key posts for the VCK at the virtual meeting chaired by Thirumavalavan on Friday evening. It deliberated on seeking deputy chief minister's post for Thirumavalavan and a Cabinet post for its newly elected members. The party won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election.



He indicated that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party leader may contest from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency.



Vijay, who won from two constituencies, has to vacate one and is likely to retain Perambur in Chennai. -- PTI