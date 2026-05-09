Airtel Money IPO Deferred To H2 CY26

09:20

Airtel Africa will undertake the public listing of Airtel Money by the second half of 2026, later than the earlier timeline of first half, the African arm of India's second-largest carrier Bharti Airtel said while reporting its quarterly and full-year results on Friday.



'Market conditions following recent geopolitical developments have affected the anticipated timing of the Airtel Money initial public offering. We have made good progress and remain committed to the listing as market conditions allow, with the intention of undertaking the IPO in the second half of 2026,' Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar said.



Airtel Money's customer base increased by 21.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 54.1 million, and transacting customers increased by 74 per cent in financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Its annualised total processed value grew by 49 per cent to over $215 billion in reported currency in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26.



Bloomberg reported last month that the group was planning a $1.5 billion to $2 billion IPO of the company's mobile money business under Airtel Money, which has seen substantial growth in the last few years. Airtel has stated its intention in the past to list the business.



In the earnings call later in the day, Taldar said that while market conditions did not fav­our the IPO in the first half, a pu­blic listing of Airtel Money was a strategic initiative for the group and preparations were progressing. 'Given the geopol­itical uncertainty, particularly in the Middle East, the current market conditions are not supported for an IPO of Airtel Mo­ney in the first-half of this year. We do, however, remain committed to undertake a listing of Airtel Mo­ney as market conditions allow, and our intention is to undertake the IPO in the se­cond-half of 2026.'



'We have ma­de very go­od progress on our preparations, and we continue to see th­is as an important strategic initiative for the group,' he added.



Chief Financial Officer Kamal Dua noted headwinds from fuel prices remaining volatile with rising prices of diesel impacting margins. 'Given the fuel prices where they are today, if you were to simply assume the fuel price will remain at this level throughout the next year, on the Q4 revenue, the impact is roughly 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent on our Ebitda mar­gin,' he said, adding that at weighted average level, if the fuel price moves up by 10 per cent across Africa, the impact on P&L is up to $35 million to $40 million at the current consumption of diesel. -- Gulveen Aulakh, Business Standard