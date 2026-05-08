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AIMIM corporator had role in hiding accused: Fadnavis on TCS case

Sat, 09 May 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
In the ongoing Nashik TCS case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made strong remarks regarding the alleged role of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator in the matter involving accused Nida Khan, whose anticipatory bail was rejected by a court.

Fadnavis said the investigation is underway and all angles will be examined to uncover those behind the alleged conspiracy.

"It is clear that the AIMIM corporator (Mateen Majid Patel) had a hand in hiding Nida Khan. Who was behind all this will be found out. Are they in the conversion racket? Did they help? It will be discovered," he said.

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday also reacted to developments in the Nashik TCS case.

On the allegation that AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel harboured the accused, Jaleel said he would seek details from the police but stressed the principle of law. 

"I need to get all the information from the police about what was the role of our corporator. But one thing we need to understand is that the accused has every right to bail unless a crime has been proven against someone... I'm confident that the police and courts will act in an impartial manner... If it had been a Nisha Patil, Nita Deshpande or Nancy Fernandes instead of Nida Khan, my stand would have been the same," he said. -- ANI

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