AIMIM corporator accused of sheltering Nida Khan gets notice for 'illegal' construction

21:04

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic body on Saturday issued a notice to AIMIM corporator Matin Patel (Shaikh), who allegedly sheltered Nashik TCS accused Nida Khan, over "illegal" construction in the city, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal said.



The notice comes a day after Patel was booked for allegedly harbouring Khan in the city.



The civic body has served a notice to the corporator asking him to produce the permission documents concerning a 600-square-foot house owned by him at Kausar Park in the Naregaon area.



Calling the construction illegal, the corporation's encroachment department has sought clarification from Patel within the next 72 hours. If no reply is received from Patel, the corporation has the authority to decide the fate of the house, the notice says.



"We have given the notice to Matin Patel through the encroachment department and have sought clarification. After the prescribed time limit, we will act as per law," Mayor Sameer Rajurkar told PTI.



According to police, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator harboured Khan and her family in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the past few days.



Khan, an accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment of some women colleagues at a Nashik unit of TCS,



was arrested here on Thursday.



Patel has been named as an accused in the case for providing refuge to Khan. -- PTI