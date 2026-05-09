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After VCK, IUML extends support Vijay's TVK to form govt

Sat, 09 May 2026
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Shortly after VCK's decision to back Vijay-led TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu, another DMK ally, the IUML also extended support to TVK.

The IUML has two MLAs.

With the two small parties' support, the numbers in favour of TVK rose to 120, two more than the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly.

Putting an end to speculation and uncertainty over the new dispensation, TVK leader Adhav Arjuna told reporters that the VCK has extended support to his party.

Senior VCK leader Vanni Arasu, also the legislature party leader, has addressed a letter to Governor Arlekar declaring support to TVK.

"Victory" said Arjuna and thanked the Congress, Left parties and the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan MP for supporting his party and expressed confidence that TVK founder-chief Vijay would become the Chief Minister.

VCK sources said the party, as of now, will extend outside support to Vijay in his bid to form TVK's maiden government.

Soon after the Thirumavalavan-led party's decision, the Indian Union Muslim League also assured its support to TVK.

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats, but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M),VCK and IUML-- all DMK allies, seeking their support to form the government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23.

Vijay, who has won from two segments, has to resign from one of them, bringing down the party's strength to 107. The number of MLAs from parties supporting the TVK-- Congress (5) and the CPI, CPI (M), VCK and IUML with two MLAs each, stands at 13. -- PTI 

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