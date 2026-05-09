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Adhikari to take oath as first BJP CM of Bengal today

Sat, 09 May 2026
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Folk artists from different parts of Bengal perform at the Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari as CM, in Kolkata on Saturday./ANI on X
Folk artists from different parts of Bengal perform at the Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari as CM, in Kolkata on Saturday./ANI on X
As West Bengal enters the Bharatiya Janata Party-era of governance, its Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the Chief Minister on Saturday.

Suvendu is all set to be the first BJP CM of West Bengal after the party recorded a thumping victory in the legislative assembly elections, securing 207 seats.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced Adhikari as the Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata.

"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah said. Shortly after the announcement, Adhikari met the West Bengal Governor R N Ravi and officially staked a claim to form the BJP government in the state. Senior BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Tapas Roy, accompanied Adhikari to the Lok Bhavan. -- ANI

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