Why did Raut write to Trump on West Bengal polls?

10:38

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut writes to US President Donald Trump on his endorsement to the Bengal polls.



US President Donald Trump had congratulated Prime Minister Modi on what the White House described as a historic, and decisive election victory in West Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a breakthrough win. White House spokesman Kush Desai also said that just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader.



Raut writes:



"Dear President @realDonaldTrump



Greetings.



As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results.



These are state-level elections--an internal matter of India's federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced.



More importantly, serious concerns have emerged. Numerous complaints allege an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and systemic pressure. There are widespread perceptions that the Election Commission did not act impartially and that its functioning appeared to favor the BJP, raising questions about institutional neutrality.



Equally troubling are allegations regarding the extensive deployment of central forces, which many believe created coercion rather than confidence.



Senior leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have publicly raised concerns about the fairness of the process. These reflect a broader unease that cannot be ignored.



Democracy is not just about elections--it is about ensuring they are free, fair, and credible. When serious allegations arise, they warrant scrutiny, not celebration.



Were these concerns considered before your statement?



Given your emphasis on democratic values, I urge a more informed and balanced view.



Thank your very much."