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West Bengal: TMC alleges attack on youth wing office on counting day

Fri, 08 May 2026
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The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday alleged that its Youth Congress office in Baharampur was attacked and damaged by BJP workers during the counting process.

In a post on X, the party claimed that the office was targeted and looted. It alleged, "In Baharampur, the Trinamool Youth Congress office was DESTROYED by @BJP4Bengal GOONS. They looted the party office. On the counting day itself. WITHOUT ANY FEAR."

The party further claimed that the incident reflects a breakdown of law and order in the state, stating, "The complete collapse of law and order under the BJP's watch has turned our glorious land into a living nightmare for one and all."

On Thursday, the Chaurabasti area of Shivpur turned into a flashpoint of political violence as supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly engaged in a violent face-off.

The confrontation, which saw heated exchanges escalate into physical skirmishes, left at least one person injured and created a sense of panic throughout the neighbourhood.

Howrah City Police moved quickly to contain the spread of violence. A large contingent of security personnel was deployed to the Chaurabasti area to disperse the crowds and restore order.

Howrah City Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi confirmed the incident and assured the public that the situation is now being monitored closely.

"A political clash had taken place, resulting in one injury. Upon receiving information about the incident, police forces immediately reached the scene and brought the situation under control. All individuals involved in this incident will be arrested as soon as possible." -- ANI

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