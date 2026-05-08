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We will give our best for development of West Bengal: Amit Shah

Fri, 08 May 2026
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"First of all, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the people of Bengal with joined hands. The atmosphere that had been created since the Communist era was deepened by Mamata Banerjee, and it was almost impossible to cast your vote there... 

"I am very thankful for the huge victory that the people of Bengal have given us by trusting BJP and our leader, Narendra Modi," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah beaming broadly at the BJP legislature party meet where Suvendu Adhikari was elected as the next West Bengal CM.

"Victory in Bengal polls very significant; our responsibility has increased with this huge mandate. We will give our best for development of West Bengal," Shah says.

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