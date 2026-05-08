Vijay to meet guv to stake claim after VCK+Left support

15:49

TVK chief Vijay will meet TN Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar this evening on government formation, according to an official source.



This would be his third meeting with the governor over staking the claim to form the government this week.



A source in the TVK said that during the meeting, Vijay is likely to present his case with regard to government formation.



Vijay reportedly has the numbers to stake claim, with five from the Congress and two each from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Communist Party of India taking it past the majority mark of 118 seats.