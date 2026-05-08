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Vijay swearing-in tomorrow at 11 am, says CPM leader

Fri, 08 May 2026
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TVK chief Vijay/File image
TVK chief Vijay/File image
Communist Party of India-Marxist leader K Balakrishnan has said that the swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief Vijay as chief minister on Saturday at 11 am.

"Tomorrow morning by 11 am, swearing-in ceremony is going to take place. Invitation and other things will be sent before that. We have given the letter in support. He (TVK chief Vijay) went to the Governor and the Governor asked him to form the Govt. Immediately after that, he came to our office to convey his thanks for our support...," the CPM leader said.

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