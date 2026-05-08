US says it intercepted Iranian attacks on 3 Navy ships

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The United States Central Command on Friday said that Iranian forces launched missiles, drones and small boat attacks targeting US naval vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz while stating that no US assets were hit during the incident.





Later, United States President Donald Trump also confirmed the exchange of fire between American and Iranian naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that three American destroyers successfully passed through the strategic waterway despite coming under attack.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said three US Navy destroyers "transited very successfully" out of the Strait of Hormuz, noting they were fired upon by Iranian forces during the passage.

"Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers," Trump wrote.

In a statement, the Central Command said that American naval forces intercepted what it described as "unprovoked Iranian attacks" and carried out self-defence strikes while US Navy destroyers were moving through the Strait of Hormuz en route to the Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM said the vessels involved included USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87), which were transiting the international sea passage when Iranian forces reportedly launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats.

It further stated that the US forces neutralised incoming threats and also targeted Iranian military infrastructure allegedly involved in the attacks, including missile and drone launch sites, command-and-control facilities, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.

"No US assets were struck. US Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces, including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," the statement read. -- ANI