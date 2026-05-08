TVK chief Vijay meets guv, stakes claim to form govt

19:36

TVK chief Vijay meets Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Friday./ANI Photo/TN Lok Bhavan





The Congress party has extended the support of its five MLAs to Vijay.



As per the calculations, the strength of TVK and its supporting MLAs now stands at 116, including the requirement of Vijay resigning from one of the two seats he contested from -- Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.





-- PTI

TVK chief Vijay, buoyed by the support from the Left parties, on Friday called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai in connection with securing an invite from him to form the government.Vijay, who has already staked claim to form the government, appears to have had a brief meeting with the governor, sources said.Hours after the Left parties pledged unconditional support, Vijay reached the office of the governor in Guindy and TVK supporters expect that Arlekar would extend invitation to form the government.Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to CPI, CPI-M and the VCK -- all DMK allies -- seeking their support to form government after winning its maiden assembly election in Tamil Nadu which was held on April 23. All three have two MLAs each in the 234-member House.The CPI and CPI-M have extended support to Vijay, while VCK will announce its decision on Saturday.Vijay later visited the CPI state headquarters to thank the leaders for their support.In the April polls, TVK won 108 seats and emerged as the single largest party. TVK founder Vijay will have to resign from one of the two constituencies he has won, as per EC norms.