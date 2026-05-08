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Trump announces 3-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Fri, 08 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine from May 9 to 11, claiming both sides agreed following his direct request. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said all "kinetic activity" would stop during the period and both nations would exchange 1,000 prisoners each.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II. This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country," Trump said in the post.

He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for accepting the proposal and expressed hope for a permanent end to the war. 

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