Tight security in Kolkata for BJP swearing-in tomorrow

17:43

Security tightens ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata to attend the oath-taking ceremony/ANI Photo

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the city ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Brigade Parade Grounds here on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of all Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states expected to attend the event, police said.



In view of the high-profile gathering, Kolkata Police on Friday issued a notification announcing traffic restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles in parts of the city and its adjoining areas.



According to the advisory, vehicular movement will be regulated on the Esplanade ramp, Khiddirpore Road, Hospital Road, Casuarina Avenue and Queens Way starting early Saturday.



A senior police officer said extensive deployment of police personnel, along with multi-layered security arrangements, had been made around Brigade Parade Grounds and key routes leading to the venue.



"Special traffic arrangements and diversion plans have been put in place to ensure smooth movement of VVIP convoys and to avoid congestion in central Kolkata. Commuters are advised to follow the traffic advisories issued by police," the officer said.



Police said movement of goods vehicles would remain prohibited in Kolkata from 4 am to 8 pm on Saturday. -- PTI