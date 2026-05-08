HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tight security in Kolkata for BJP swearing-in tomorrow

Fri, 08 May 2026
Share:
17:43
Security tightens ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata to attend the oath-taking ceremony/ANI Photo
Security tightens ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata to attend the oath-taking ceremony/ANI Photo
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the city ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Brigade Parade Grounds here on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of all Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states expected to attend the event, police said.

In view of the high-profile gathering, Kolkata Police on Friday issued a notification announcing traffic restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles in parts of the city and its adjoining areas.

According to the advisory, vehicular movement will be regulated on the Esplanade ramp, Khiddirpore Road, Hospital Road, Casuarina Avenue and Queens Way starting early Saturday.

A senior police officer said extensive deployment of police personnel, along with multi-layered security arrangements, had been made around Brigade Parade Grounds and key routes leading to the venue.

"Special traffic arrangements and diversion plans have been put in place to ensure smooth movement of VVIP convoys and to avoid congestion in central Kolkata. Commuters are advised to follow the traffic advisories issued by police," the officer said.

Police said movement of goods vehicles would remain prohibited in Kolkata from 4 am to 8 pm on Saturday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Suvendu Adhikari lone proposal, picked as BJP's West Bengal CM
Suvendu Adhikari lone proposal, picked as BJP's West Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the state's first BJP chief minister.

LIVE! After CPI, CPM too backs Vijay, to stay out of govt
LIVE! After CPI, CPM too backs Vijay, to stay out of govt

Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's confidant to archnemesis
Suvendu Adhikari: From Mamata's confidant to archnemesis

Suvendu Adhikari's rise within the BJP in West Bengal has been marked by strategic victories and relentless opposition to the TMC, culminating in his leadership role within the party's legislative wing.

'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'
'We Will See A Different BJP In Bengal'

'In West Bengal, the BJP's ideology of Hindutva will be customised to cater to the culture and the cultural imperatives of Bengalis.'

TVK chief Vijay to meet governor again on government formation
TVK chief Vijay to meet governor again on government formation

TVK chief Vijay is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for discussions on government formation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO