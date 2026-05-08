Tharoor moves Delhi HC against publication of deepfake videos

12:55

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday moved the Delhi High Court against the publication of AI-generated deepfake videos purportedly showing him "praising Pakistan" and making statements on such "politically sensitive" issues.



Justice Mini Pushkarna issued summons to social media platforms X and Meta Platforms as well as the Centre on the lawsuit by the Thiruvananthapuram MP and current chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, and indicated she would pass an interim order in his favour.



Senior advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for Tharoor, submitted that unknown entities were repeatedly publishing fake videos by misappropriating his face, voice and other attributes of his personality, which ought to be taken down.



The senior counsel argued that the videos are detrimental to Tharoor's reputation as a patriot and chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.



"India Today and PTI have put publicly that these are fake videos, yet the public continues to have the impression that the videos are genuine and authentic," he said.



"I am a former external affairs minister. It matters to India's standing as well... It is liable to be misused by foreign states," Sibal said, adding that even though the authorities took down several offending URLs pursuant to a grievance raised by Tharoor under the IT Rules and to the police, the content keeps re-surfacing.