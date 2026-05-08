HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal's first BJP CM

Fri, 08 May 2026
Share:
17:06
image
Update: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister of the state.

BJP sources said Adhikari's name was proposed at the legislature party meeting in Kolkata and formally announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suvendu Adhikari set to be West Bengal CM
LIVE! Suvendu Adhikari set to be West Bengal CM

TVK chief Vijay to meet governor again on government formation
TVK chief Vijay to meet governor again on government formation

TVK chief Vijay is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for discussions on government formation.

'Abandon in difficult times': Akhilesh's cryptic dig at Cong
'Abandon in difficult times': Akhilesh's cryptic dig at Cong

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has voiced his support for the TMC and DMK after their losses in recent assembly elections, while criticising the Congress party.

'Kerala Needs A Leader Who Can Think Out Of The Box'
'Kerala Needs A Leader Who Can Think Out Of The Box'

'Among the leaders whose names are going around, V D Satheesan is the leader who will fit this kind of situation.'

No immediate threat to India from hantavirus, says virologist
No immediate threat to India from hantavirus, says virologist

An expert from the ICMR's National Institute of Virology addresses concerns about hantavirus cases detected on a cruise ship, stating there is no immediate public health threat to India and that the cases appear isolated.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO