Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal's first BJP CM

17:06

Update: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister of the state.



BJP sources said Adhikari's name was proposed at the legislature party meeting in Kolkata and formally announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders.



The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9.