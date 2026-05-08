Sensex slumps 516 points

17:07

Equity markets stayed on the back foot for the second day on Friday as fresh geopolitical tensions in West Asia revived concerns over energy supplies and weighed heavily on investor sentiment.



Foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in global markets further added to the bearish trend.



The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 516.33 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 77,328.19. During the session, it tumbled 698.09 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 77,146.43.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 150.50 points, or 0.62 per cent, to end at 24,176.15.



From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India tanked 6.62 per cent after its March quarter earnings.



HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the laggards. -- PTI