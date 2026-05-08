Raj Bhavan siege if guv fails to invite TVK, warns Cong

14:20

President of the Madurai Corporation District Congress Committee (DCC), Nallamani, on Friday warned to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan if the Tamil Nadu Governor does not invite the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government. Nallamani alleged that "from the first step of government formation, the Governor is obstructing the TVK."



While addressing reporters, Madurai City Congress President Nallamani said, "The Governor of Tamil Nadu is functioning as an agent of the BJP. As per the law, the Governor must invite the TVK to form the government. If the Governor fails to invite the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government, we will lay siege to the Raj Bhavan."



"The BJP is operating from behind the scenes to prevent the formation of the government. The place to prove majority is not the Raj Bhavan, but the Legislative Assembly. Therefore, the Governor must invite Vijay to take oath as Chief Minister," Congress President Nallamani added.



On Friday, Congress party members staged a protest in Madurai, condemning the BJP and the Governor for allegedly preventing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from forming the government. More than 100 Congress cadres, led by Madurai City Congress Committee President Nallamani, participated in the protest near the Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai.



The protesters alleged that despite the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam securing a majority victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, it had not been invited to form the government. They also condemned the BJP and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for allegedly acting against the Constitution of India. -- ANI