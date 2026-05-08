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Puducherry: Rangasamy meets Lt Guv, stakes claim to form govt

Fri, 08 May 2026
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Recently elected leader of NDA legislative party N Rangasamy and deputy leader A Namassivayam meets Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan to present a letter of support./ANI Photo
Recently elected leader of NDA legislative party N Rangasamy and deputy leader A Namassivayam meets Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan to present a letter of support./ANI Photo
All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy on Friday met Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and staked a claim to form a government in Puducherry.

Rangasamy was accompanied by the newly elected MLAs of the alliance parties.

A communication from the Lt Governor's office said that the letter presented by Rangasamy would be forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu for approval.

Sources said that Rangasamy would be sworn in as chief minister for the fifth time on May 13.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the All India NR Congress emerged victorious in 12 out of the 16 seats it contested and the BJP won four of the 10 seats it fought. 

The AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), other NDA constituents, emerged successful from one seat each and the combine has 18 seats in the 30-member House. Besides, there would be three nominated members.

The opposition DMK won five seats and the Congress one. The fledgling TVK won two seats.

Earlier in the day, Rangasamy was unanimously elected as the legislature party leader of NDA at a joint meeting of the MLAs from alliance parties.

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