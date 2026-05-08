Patna-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow due to bad weather

23:05

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Adverse weather forced an IndiGo Kolkata-Patna flight to make an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Friday, airport sources said.



According to airport officials, weather conditions in Patna deteriorated suddenly on Friday afternoon, affecting flight operations.



IndiGo flight 6E 6917 from Kolkata, which was scheduled to land in Patna at 3.50 pm, could not land due to bad weather and kept circling in the air after failing to get clearance from air traffic control, they said.



The flight was later diverted to Lucknow and landed safely at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at around 5.15 pm. There were 180 passengers and six crew members on board, officials said.



The aircraft was later allowed to depart for Patna after weather conditions improved. -- PTI