Nod for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations for Bakri Eid: BMC

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Mumbai's civic body on Friday said permission has been granted for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations across the city during Bakri Eid later this month.



In a release issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a review meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Ashiwini Joshi, it said citizens can seek permission for religious animal slaughter at these 109 designated locations or other places between May 28 and 30 through the MyBMC mobile application.



The release said the civic body has started preparations related to security, sanitation, healthcare and crowd management ahead of Bakri Eid, likely to be celebrated on May 28.



"Buffalo and goat markets will be organised at Deonar abattoir from May 17 to 30. As per the civic body's policy, religious animal slaughter of buffaloes can be carried out only at Deonar abattoir. The BMC has also made online arrangements for import permits of buffaloes and goats as well as slot booking through its official website on a first-come-first-served basis," the release highlighted.



It said a 24x7 control room with dedicated helpline numbers will function during the festival period to address complaints and emergencies.



The BMC said around 1.10 lakh square metres of shelter space has been arranged for animals at Deonar, besides a separate 10,000 square metre area for religious animal slaughter of buffaloes. -- PTI