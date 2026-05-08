No need for governor: Kanimozhi

14:54

Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday reiterated her party's opposition to the office of the governor amid uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu after a fractured election mandate.



Speaking to PTI Videos, Kanimozhi emphasised that the DMK's demand for the abolition of the governor's post remained unchanged, especially as questions arise over constitutional propriety during the current political transition.



"Our position that we do not need a governor at all is something the DMK has never changed at any point in time," she said.



When asked about the governor's actions following the election results-particularly the delay in inviting the leading party to form the government-Kanimozhi pointed to what she described as the "inherent friction" between the office of the governor and the political interests of the state.



She said the current situation "raises a lot of questions" and requires introspection regarding constitutional procedures.



Kanimozhi described the election results as lacking a "clear mandate", which she identified as the primary reason for the prevailing political uncertainty in the state.



"What the people decide is supreme," she said, adding that while the mandate was not decisive, it must be respected.