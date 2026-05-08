No apologies: Congress MP on extending support to TVK

16:42

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday declared there would be "no apologies" for the party's decision to back Vijay's TVK as it has always been anti-BJP, while simultaneously accusing the DMK of engaging in "talks" with AIADMK, its long-time rival.



In an X post, Tagore said that if the goal was to keep the NDA out and respect a mandate that felt "stolen," then standing by a party like TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) makes strategic sense, especially if the alternative is a backdoor alliance between traditional rivals under a BJP umbrella.



He alleged that these DMK-AIADMK talks are being held with the "BJP blessings," dubbing the potential realignment as "NDA by another name."



His assertion comes amid a shifting political realm after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, as Congress broke away from the DMK-led SPA alliance and extended support to TVK. As Vijay's TVK secured 108 seats, it fell short of the 118-seat majority mark.



With Vijay set to vacate one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 117, and along with Congress's 5 seats, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority.



Tagore trained his guns at the media narrative, stating that reports from "Godi media" and "pro-DMK" outlets have blamed the Congress for the current instability, even after Rahul Gandhi has personally contacted the INDIA bloc leaders following the Assembly Election results in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.



"RG called Stalin. RG called Mamata. On the result day itself. Next morning -- RG backed Mamata publicly. Said BJP stole 100 seats in Bengal. Congress supported TVK -- to respect the people's mandate, to form a stable government, to keep NDA OUT. And now -- Godi media blames Congress. Pro-DMK media blames Congress. But DMK is talking to AIADMK. With BJP's blessings. That's practically NDA by another name. So tell me, should Congress have helped NDA come to power?! TVK has been anti-BJP from day one. Congress stood with that. No apologies," he said.