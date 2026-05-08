Maharashtra Class 10 results out with over 92% pass percentage

14:30

The Maharashtra State Board on Friday announced the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results with an overall pass percentage of 92.09 per cent.



As per the results declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), girls performed better than boys in the exams.



Girls secured an overall pass percentage of 94.96 as against boys' 89.56 per cent, board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said.



The Kokan division topped the list with 97.62 per cent, while the Chatrapati Sambhajinagar division was at the bottom with 88.41 per cent, he said.



The Kolhapur division recorded 95.47 percent overall pass percentage, Pune 94.24 per cent, Mumbai 94.97 per cent, Amravati 90.50 per cent, Latur 88.42 per cent, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 88.41 per cent and Nashik 90.53 per cent. PTI