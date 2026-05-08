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Maha orders strict implementation of POSH Act after Nashik TCS case

Fri, 08 May 2026
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18:30
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
The Maharashtra government on Friday directed strict implementation of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act to safeguard women at workplaces, the move coming in the backdrop of the Nashik TCS case.

All government and private establishments employing 10 or more persons must set up Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) and register them on the Centre's She-Box portal, said an official release.

The directions were issued following a serious incident reported at a reputed multinational company in Nashik, the release said in a reference to the TCS case.

"Failure to comply with the rules could attract a penalty of up to Rs 50,000, while repeated violations may lead to double penalties or cancellation of licences. No compromise on women's safety will be tolerated," the release quoted Women and Child Development Commissioner Jagdish Miniyar as saying.

The release said several private establishments in the state are yet to constitute Internal Complaints Committees as mandated under the POSH Act.

All establishments should immediately form Internal Complaints Committees and complete registration on the She-Box portal, failing which penal action will be taken, it added.

Under the law, each committee must have a senior woman employee as president, at least two employee members and one member from a non-governmental organisation, with at least 50 per cent of the committee members being women. -- PTI

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