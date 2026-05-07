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Legal action against meat shop owners in Meerut for violating rules

Fri, 08 May 2026
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A joint team of police, municipal authorities and the food department has taken legal action against three meat shop owners in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area for allegedly operating their shops in violation of prescribed standards.

According to the police, the special enforcement drive was conducted on the instructions of the SSP under the supervision of the SP (City). 

The joint team, comprising officials from Lisadi Gate police station, Meerut Municipal Corporation, the Food and Civil Supplies Department and traffic police carried out inspections in the area.

During the operation, authorities inspected illegal encroachments and meat shops allegedly functioning in violation of food safety norms from Bhoomiya Pul to Noor Nagar Pulia via Lisadi Road.

Officials said notices had already been issued to several shopkeepers during an earlier drive conducted on May 5, warning them to comply with regulations.

However, during a follow-up inspection, some shopkeepers were allegedly found continuing operations in violation of the rules, prompting the authorities to initiate action. -- PTI

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