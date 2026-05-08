Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC expresses disappointment over non-production of witnesses

11:50

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed disappointment over the non-production of witnesses in the ongoing trial against Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, and others in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.



A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the status report filed before it by the Uttar Pradesh government has not assigned any reason whatsoever for non-production of witnesses.



It noted that no witnesses have been examined in the trial for around two months.



"We direct the presiding judge to take lawful measures to secure the presence of witnesses," the bench said.



It asked the trial judge to make an endeavour to conclude the trial in a time-bound manner, and also to file a status report before it.



The top court was hearing a plea relating to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.



Trial in two cases related to the incident are going on before a court in Uttar Pradesh.



On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.



Four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle.



A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.



In one of the cases, the trial court in December 2023 framed charges against Mishra and 12 others for alleged murder, criminal conspiracy and under other penal laws in the case of the farmers' deaths, paving the way for the trial. PTI