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KC Venugopal for Keralam CM? List of names surfaces

Fri, 08 May 2026
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A fresh political controversy has emerged within the Congress in Keralam amid ongoing discussions over the next Chief Minister, after an image allegedly showing the preference list of Congress MLAs surfaced in public.

The image, published by The New Indian Express, reportedly shows a document in the possession of AICC observer Mukul Wasnik during the Congress legislature party consultations. The list is being interpreted as indicating support among MLAs for senior Congress leader KC Venugopal in the leadership race.

According to the report, the photograph was taken after the observers completed consultations with newly elected Congress MLAs. The paper allegedly carried the names of legislators along with markings indicating whom they supported for the top post.

Among the names reportedly visible in the image are Sandeep Warrier, Sajeev Joseph, TO Mohanan, Sunny Joseph, Usha Vijayan, IC Balakrishnan and T Siddique.

The report suggests that most names on the list carried the initials "KC", allegedly referring to KC Venugopal. Against the name of IC Balakrishnan, the initials "KC" and "RC" were reportedly written, which is being interpreted politically as support for both KC Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Sources within the Congress claim that the KC Venugopal camp is asserting support from a majority among the 63 Congress MLAs. The surfaced list is being viewed by political observers as strengthening that claim.

At the same time, supporters of KC Venugopal claim support from 46 MLAs. Three legislators informed the High Command that they would abide by its final decision, while eight MLAs backed the name of Ramesh Chennithala. Only six MLAs are learnt to have expressed support for Opposition leader VD Satheesan. -- ANI

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