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Kanimozhi doesn't want to sit with Cong MPs

Fri, 08 May 2026
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DMK MP Kanimozhi has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, requesting a change of seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha.

"I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the MP belonging to the DMK in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House..."

An upset DMK yesterday said that the "INDIA bloc is gone" after the Congress snapped ties with the MK Stalin-led party and backed actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its bid to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

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