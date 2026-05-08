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HC refuses interim bail to jailed PFI leader to meet family before Haj travel

Fri, 08 May 2026
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The Delhi high court has refused to grant interim bail to jailed Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Anis Ahmed, who wanted to meet his mother and other family members before they left for Haj.

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain stated that although Haj was of immense importance, the mere travel of family members for the pilgrimage was not a sufficient ground to release Ahmed on interim bail in the case under anti-terror law UAPA.

Ahmed sought interim bail for six days, saying that Haj was part of his cultural customs and it was usual for family members to meet and seek blessings from those people travelling for the pilgrimage.

He assailed a trial court order passed on March 27, refusing to grant him interim bail.

"While there can be no doubt that the Haj pilgrimage is a religious pilgrimage which is of immense importance and is a very pious trip for those who are undertaking it, the mere travel of family members for the Haj pilgrimage and for the appellant to meet them is not sufficient ground to release the appellant on interim bail," the court said in the order passed on May 5.

"Under these circumstances, the prayer for interim bail is rejected and appeal is dismissed," it ruled.

The court further observed that the grant of interim bail entailed Ahmed's travel to Bengaluru from Delhi, which could result in a security threat at the airports and considering his alleged role in the charge sheet and the organisation, it was not inclined to release him on interim bail. -- PTI

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