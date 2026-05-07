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'Good things will happen': EPS to party MLAs at resort

Fri, 08 May 2026
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AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami/File image
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami/File image
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday held a meeting with the newly elected MLAs from Tamil Nadu at a private resort near Ariyankuppam on the outskirts of Puducherry.

Nearly 40 legislators were present at the meeting, which lasted nearly one hour.

Party sources said that Palaniswami asked the MLAs-elect to remain united and be patient.

"Good things will emerge and hence you should all remain united and patient in the resort in the next couple of days," he told the MLAs.

The development comes amid TVK's attempts to secure a majority in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly. 

The Congress party, which has 5 MLAs, has already extended support to the TVK. -- PTI

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