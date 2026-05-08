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Gheraoed teen locks herself in car, 40-min wait for cops

Fri, 08 May 2026
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Following a collision between a private car and a cab on Sohna Road in Gurugram, a group of taxi drivers allegedly harassed a girl travelling in the car and assaulted its driver, with the girl's mother claiming that even after police arrived at the scene, they failed to take action and the victim was forced to reach a compromise.

The girl's mother shared the ordeal in a post on social media. Taking cognisance of the matter, the police have initiated an investigation and legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge, a senior officer said on Friday.

In the post, the woman said her daughter -- a student of Class 12 -- was travelling in their private car when it collided with a taxi. Subsequently, a group of cabbies allegedly mobbed the car and repeatedly tried to open its door. Terrified, the girl locked herself inside, crying as she reached out to her mother for help.

The cabbies also allegedly assaulted the car driver.

The girl called her mother and informed her about the incident. The woman alleged that they called the police around 20 times, but instead of responding promptly, the police team reached the spot after 37 minutes, leaving her daughter to endure alleged harassment of taxi drivers.

The woman said even after police reached the spot, the taxi drivers continued to misbehave, and finally, the victim was forced to reach a compromise by giving Rs 2,000 to the accused to put an end to the harassment.

"My daughter made the first call (to police) at 5.02 pm, after which the police called at 5.10 pm and asked for their location. When they didn't get any help, she video-called me and informed this. After this, we both made more than 20 calls to the control room but the police team arrived at the scene after 37 minutes," the mother alleged.

The girl's mother posted about the alleged incident on social media at 6.30 pm on Thursday. Following this, the police's social media team contacted her and said they would investigate the matter.

A X user wrote on the thread, "Truly harrowing, a 37-minutes wait when a child is surrounded and being intimidated is an unacceptable failure of the emergency system in Gurgaon in broad daylight. We get deliveries within 10 mins but the police take almost 40 mins."

A senior police officer said, "This matter has come to the attention of the social media team. An investigation is underway. It is also being determined why the police team took so long to arrive at the scene. Legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation." PTI

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